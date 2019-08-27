UrduPoint.com
Strasbourg Court Rejects Appeal Against Arbitrary Detention In Magnitsky Case - Moscow

The European Court of Human Rights threw out a complaint by the family of the late Hermitage Capital lawyer, Sergei Magnitsky, against what they said was his unlawful detention in Russia, the Russian Justice Ministry said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2019) The European Court of Human Rights threw out a complaint by the family of the late Hermitage Capital lawyer, Sergei Magnitsky, against what they said was his unlawful detention in Russia, the Russian Justice Ministry said Tuesday.

Magnitsky's death in custody in 2009 sparked an international scandal.

"The European Court has agreed that the complaint about Magnitsky's arbitrary detention was absolutely baseless and reaffirmed that his detention and custody were in line with the requirements set by conventions," the ministry said in a press release.

The Strasbourg court's ruling enables Russia to uphold a Tver court's judgment in the Magnitsky case, which convicted him of tax evasion in absentia in 2013 and closed the case due to his death.

Magnitsky's case aroused controversy worldwide, stirring speculations that human rights violations might have contributed to his death in custody. In late 2012, the United States adopted the so-called Magnitsky Act, which imposes travel bans and financial sanctions on Russian officials and other individuals believed to have been involved in the death of the lawyer. The Russian authorities have repeatedly highlighted the inadmissibility of the politicization of the Magnitsky case.

