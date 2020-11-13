UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Strasbourg Court To Rule On Russia Complaint After MH17 Criminal Trial Ends - Prosecutor

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 10:40 PM

Strasbourg Court to Rule on Russia Complaint After MH17 Criminal Trial Ends - Prosecutor

The European Court of Human Rights is not expected to rule on whether Russia infringed on its international obligations in the case of the 2014 downing of a Malaysian airliner in Ukraine until the criminal trial is completed in the Netherlands, a Dutch prosecutor investigating the crash said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) The European Court of Human Rights is not expected to rule on whether Russia infringed on its international obligations in the case of the 2014 downing of a Malaysian airliner in Ukraine until the criminal trial is completed in the Netherlands, a Dutch prosecutor investigating the crash said Friday.

The defense team for one of the suspects accused of a role in firing a Buk missile at the plane had asked the court whether the public prosecution had forfeited its right to prosecute by sharing information from the criminal case with the Netherlands, which then lodged a state complaint against Russia with the ECHR.

"One does not expect that the ECHR will make a decision on the facts any sooner than your [Dutch] court," Dutch public prosecutor Thijs Berger told the judges at a hearing, which continued at a judicial complex near Amsterdam this week.

"The Dutch government requested the president of the concerned chamber of the ECHR to not disclose the substance of the complaint and the underlying documents.

.. The president of the European Court granted this request," he said further.

Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 crashed in eastern Ukraine on the way from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur in July 2014, killing all 298 people aboard.

The crash is being investigated by the Dutch-led Joint Investigation Team (JIT), which claims that the aircraft was downed by a Buk missile originating from the Russian armed forces. Three Russians and a Ukrainian were put on trial in absentia. Moscow has rejected the accusations, calling them baseless and regrettable. Russia has said that the JIT ignored the information Moscow gave the Netherlands � the radar data and documents proving that the Buk missile that hit the Boeing belonged to the Ukrainian government forces.

Related Topics

Hearing Firing Ukraine Moscow Russia Kuala Lumpur Amsterdam Netherlands Chamber July Criminals All From Government Court

Recent Stories

Pakistan to achieve the target of $ 5 billion in e ..

2 minutes ago

Anti-Impeachment Protest in Peru Leaves 11 People ..

2 minutes ago

Pneumonia kills 140,000 children each year in Nige ..

2 minutes ago

G20 Unveils Terms of Debt Restructuring for Low-In ..

2 minutes ago

Vienna Prosecutors Launch Cases Against 21 Defenda ..

5 minutes ago

UK's Largest Trade Union Joins Journalists Campaig ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.