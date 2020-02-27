UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Strasbourg Fire Kills Five

Muhammad Irfan 40 seconds ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 04:08 PM

Strasbourg fire kills five

A fire early Thursday in the eastern French city of Strasbourg has left five people dead and seven injured, the rescue services said

Strasbourg, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :A fire early Thursday in the eastern French city of Strasbourg has left five people dead and seven injured, the rescue services said.

The fire broke out overnight in a seven-storey apartment block and firemen had to evacuate many people as thick smoke enveloped their homes, a statement said.

The dead were three men in their 30s and 40s and two women -- one 25, the other in her 70s, officials said.

"They died on the spot, overwhelmed by the smoke... and the heat of the fire in the stairwell," one local official said.

"The firemen told us that the walls were literally melting," he added.

The seven people hurt were in a relatively serious condition while those evacuated from the building were initially taken to a local gym for shelter, the rescue services said.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Fire Died Strasbourg Women From

Recent Stories

Lahore High Court (LHC) extends stay order regardi ..

38 seconds ago

Australia's Warner back as Hyderabad captain after ..

40 seconds ago

Virus quarantines must be 'proportionate', respect ..

43 seconds ago

S.Korea's central bank cuts 2020 economic growth o ..

2 minutes ago

Indian Foreign Ministry Warns Against Politicizing ..

45 seconds ago

Law and order situation is good in Astore: DC

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.