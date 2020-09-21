Strategic Relationship Between Russia, IGAD to Usher in New Era - IGAD Executive Secretary

The deepening of Russia's already-excellent relationships with East African countries and the establishment of a strategic partnership with the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) will help usher in a new era of cooperation, Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu, the executive secretary of the regional trading bloc, told Sputnik in an interview

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2020) The deepening of Russia's already-excellent relationships with East African countries and the establishment of a strategic partnership with the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) will help usher in a new era of cooperation, Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu, the executive secretary of the regional trading bloc, told Sputnik in an interview.

Gebeyehu met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow on Wednesday to discuss a range of issues, including efforts to lead a coordinated response to the ongoing coronavirus disease pandemic. The IGAD official said that work was in progress to strengthen relations between Russia and the trading bloc.

"Russia has political and socio-economic cooperation with IGAD member states. Its relationship with IGAD as a regional entity which represents these eight countries, is not as strong as it should be, not as strong as it is with its member states. That is why I was here [in Moscow] the last couple of days to make this relationship as strong and strategic as those that Russia entertains with our member states. I came to Moscow in an effort to substantiate it with facts and roadmaps. It is the beginning of the new era for IGAD and Russia," Gebeyehu remarked.

According to the IGAD executive secretary, there is space for Russia to take an even-more visible role in its cooperation with African countries.

"Now, we feel that Russia should become very visible in its cooperation with African countries," Gebeyehu said, adding that Russia has traditionally had "excellent" relationships with the IGAD's eight member states.

Russian officials in the UN Security Council have previously expressed their opposition to the imposition of sanctions on East African countries, and the IGAD executive secretary said that nations in the region had a great appreciation for Moscow's efforts.

"Russia is a very important country - geopolitically, as well as in international politics. It is one of the permanent member states of the UN Security Council, and historically Russia has always been with Africa, and not only now ... Russia, then USSR, provided support to the African nations in their quest for independence. We Africans know that very well and value that," Gebeyehu commented.

In May, the UN Security Council adopted a resolution to extend an arms embargo on South Sudan, and travel bans and financial sanctions on several targeted individuals were also prolonged. The Russian, Chinese, and South African representatives abstained from the vote, voicing their concerns that sanctions did not assist the peace process.