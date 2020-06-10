Strategic Stability Agreement With US Possible Once Russian Interests Respected - Ryabkov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) A possible future agreement with the United States in the field of arms control and strategic stability should take into account Russian national security interests, otherwise there will be no agreements, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Tuesday.

"In our opinion, any potential future deal or agreement with the United States or in another format should serve Russia's national security interests," he said.

If Washington wants a deal, it should offer something "very attractive" in return, he stressed.

"This should be a real deal, a worthwhile proposal. And such an agreement should serve the national security interests of Russia. In the absence of any of these ingredients, there will be nothing in future agreements with the United States in the field of arms control," the deputy minister said.

Moscow has not received any definite proposals from Washington about any future possible agreements, he said.

"The United States repeatedly violates international agreements and treaties. Therefore, we need careful mechanisms for verifying agreements with the United States," Ryabkov added.

Further negotiations with the United States on strategic offensive arms should not be conducted only on bilateral reductions in arsenals, other nuclear countries ” not just China ” should be invited to the negotiating table, he said.

"Our position has always been that ” and we do not depart from it ” after the conclusion of the New START treaty, Moscow and Washington reached the point after which any possible negotiations on future arms control should be conducted taking into account the potentials of other nuclear states that are parties to the NPT, and those countries that possess nuclear arsenals but are not recognized as nuclear states, should be involved in this process as well," Ryabkov said.

"We are not saying that all these countries must be at the negotiating table, the format and composition must be agreed upon. But we can't just continue to reduce bilaterally," he added.

He also noted that it would be important for Russia to see the closest US allies in Europe, France and the United Kingdom, among the participants in future negotiations.