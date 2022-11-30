Strategic Stability Dialogue With US Possible If Partner Is Adequate - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2022) A real dialogue with the United States on strategic stability is possible if the US is an adequate partner ready not to cross Moscow's red lines in the sphere of security, Vladimir Yermakov, director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Non-Proliferation and Arms Control Department, said in an interview with Sputnik.

Earlier, US Charge d'Affaires in Russia Elizabeth Rood told Sputnik that Washington is committed to arms control and is waiting for an opportunity to resume dialogue with Moscow on strategic stability, interrupted, according to her, over the situation around Ukraine.

"In principle, we have never rejected dialogue. At the same time, a real dialogue is possible only if there is an adequate partner on the other side. For this, the United States needs to become ready for a serious conversation on truly equal principles and on the basis of a readiness to respect our interests and not cross our red lines in the field of security," Yermakov said.