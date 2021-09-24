UrduPoint.com

Straw Donor In 2016 US Election Pleads Guilty To Breaking Campaign Laws - Justice Dept.

Faizan Hashmi 1 day ago Fri 24th September 2021 | 01:30 AM

Straw Donor in 2016 US Election Pleads Guilty to Breaking Campaign Laws - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2021) A US business executive has admitted to breaking Federal election laws by making a presidential campaign donation with cash from another person seeking to avoid legal contribution limits, the Justice Department said on Thursday.

"(Ahmad) Khawaja gave (Stevan) Hill $100,000 to contribute in Hill's name to a political committee supporting a candidate running for U.S. president in the 2016 election cycle," the Justice Department said in a press release.

The contribution was made in connection with a political event hosted by Khawaja in October 2016, the release said.

Hill pleaded guilty on Thursday for conspiring to make and conceal conduit and excessive campaign contributions during the US presidential election in 2016 and thereafter, the release said.

The Justice Department did not name the candidate favored by Hill and his benefactor, however media reports said the donations were to Hillary Clinton's campaign.

Hill also admitted that, in June 2017, Khawaja gave him approximately $50,000 to contribute in Hill's name to another political committee, the release said.

Hill faces a statutory maximum of five years in prison, the release added.

