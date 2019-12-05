Stray Grenade Shard Hits RT Reporter at Paris Strike Protest

RT Europe correspondent Charlotte Dubenskij said she was hit by a grenade shard while covering a pension strike protest in Paris that descended into chaos on Thursday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2019) RT Europe correspondent Charlotte Dubenskij said she was hit by a grenade shard while covering a pension strike protest in Paris that descended into chaos on Thursday.

"After almost three years covering protests I've finally seen my run of luck end. Hit by part of a grenade in #Paris on my bottom. Ouch!!," she tweeted.

The journalist posted a video showing clouds of tear gas engulf a square in the French capital as dozens of people are trying to escape the smoke wave while covering their mouths.

A RIA Novosti reporter was hurt by police during a May Day demonstration this year. A police officer hit Viktoria Ivanova with a baton, causing concussion, despite her wearing "press" tags.