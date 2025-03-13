Stray Kids to release new single marking 7th anniv.

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) K-pop boy group Stray kids will put out a new single to celebrate its 7th anniversary this month.

"Mixtape: dominATE" will be available on various music services on March 21, the group's agency, JYP Entertainment, said Thursday.

It marks Stray Kids' first album of the year, released ahead of its seventh debut anniversary on March 25.

The single consists of five tracks, including the Korean version of "Giant" from its second Japanese full-length album, and songs by its units.

The unit songs are "Burnin' Tires" by Changbin and I.N, "Truman" by Han and Felix, "Escape" by Bang Chan and Hyunjin, and "Cinema" by Lee Know and Seungmin.

Stray Kids will perform the new songs on its world tour "dominATE," which begins at the end of this month, and will take them to large stadiums in 22 countries and regions around the world.