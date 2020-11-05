Street Protests Possible Should Trump Win Presidential Election - Ex-Senator

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) The victory of incumbent US President Donald Trump in the presidential election could trigger massive street protests, which could be sponsored and well planned, Former Virginia State Senator Richard Black told Sputnik.

"I think that probably the word has been put out to hold off on the violence for now. There are very, very wealthy billionaires who finance these violent movements, and I think they may have decided that tactically it's not to their advantage to start the street revolution. But if President Trump were to win, I think he would definitely see a street revolution take place," Black said.

On Tuesday, Americans cast their votes in the presidential election. However, as of Wednesday afternoon, the ballots were still being counted.

Black believes that if Trump is elected President, violence is likely to erupt.

"There are very involved plans and some of them have come to light.

There's a large coalition that includes Black Lives Matter and Antifa and a whole array of hundreds of organizations that are all linked together," he said.

The United States is not going to be united regardless of who wins the 2020 presidential election, Black said.

"There will be a great deal of polarization. I don't think the country will be united. It's much more difficult to unite this country than it was 20, 40, 50 years ago," Black said.

The US has been plagued by protests and riots throughout 2020, primarily over police-related killings of black people, including recent eruptions in Philadelphia, Washington, and New York.

Authorities are preparing for violence or riots no matter who wins the election because there will likely be confrontations between right-wing militia groups who support Trump and rioters who back Biden.