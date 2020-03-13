Streets fall silent in Dublin as coronavirus controls kick in

(@FahadShabbir)

Dublin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :An eerie calm descended on the streets of Dublin on Friday as workers and students obeyed strict government measures designed to stem the spread of the coronavirus in Ireland and stayed home.

Schools and universities closed on Thursday for two weeks while mass gatherings are banned and social distancing -- including remote working -- has been strongly recommended.

The Republic has had 70 confirmed cases and one death from the COVID-19, well behind neighbouring Britain as well as Italy -- the hardest hit nation in Europe with more than a thousand deaths.

In the capital, residents are taking the prospect of further infections seriously, leaving streets and workplaces silent in a bid to slow the spread.

Buses and trams were largely empty on Friday morning. Desertedcafes encouraged contactless payment while theatres and museums werelocked up.