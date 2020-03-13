UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Streets Fall Silent In Dublin As Coronavirus Controls Kick In

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 10:26 PM

Streets fall silent in Dublin as coronavirus controls kick in

An eerie calm descended on the streets of Dublin on Friday as workers and students obeyed strict government measures designed to stem the spread of the coronavirus in Ireland and stayed home

Dublin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :An eerie calm descended on the streets of Dublin on Friday as workers and students obeyed strict government measures designed to stem the spread of the coronavirus in Ireland and stayed home.

Schools and universities closed on Thursday for two weeks while mass gatherings are banned and social distancing -- including remote working -- has been strongly recommended.

The Republic has had 70 confirmed cases and one death from the COVID-19, well behind neighbouring Britain as well as Italy -- the hardest hit nation in Europe with more than a thousand deaths.

In the capital, residents are taking the prospect of further infections seriously, leaving streets and workplaces silent in a bid to slow the spread.

Buses and trams were largely empty on Friday morning. Desertedcafes encouraged contactless payment while theatres and museums werelocked up.

Related Topics

Europe Dublin Ireland Italy From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Eating fruit, vegetables makes you happy: Study

2 minutes ago

Swiss close schools, offer $10 bn in business aid ..

2 minutes ago

Govt decides to close all educational institutions ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan Railways Karachi Division starts debris c ..

5 minutes ago

60 days special remission awarded to convicted pri ..

5 minutes ago

30 Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation engineers com ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.