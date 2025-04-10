Strength In Numbers: Latin America Urges Unity In Face Of Trump Tariffs
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 10, 2025 | 10:50 AM
Tegucigalpa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Wednesday lambasted "arbitrary" US import tariffs at a summit of Latin American leaders that urged a united front against Donald Trump's economic measures.
Lula was among 11 heads of state gathered in Honduras for a meeting of the 33-member Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC).
It was also attended by China, which is seeking to replace the United States as the main political and economic influence in the region.
"Arbitrary tariffs destabilize the international economy and raise prices," said Lula, the president of Latin America's biggest economy.
"History teaches us that trade wars have no winners," he added.
On April 5, US trading partners were slapped with a 10-percent "baseline" tariff which remains in effect despite Trump backing down Wednesday on a host of other, more onerous duties announced last week.
Trump's tariffs -- some of them suspended and altered numerous times -- threaten economic disruption for CELAC economies.
Mexico is the United States' biggest trading partner and source of much of its car imports, while Brazil is its second-biggest provider of steel.
Gathered in the Honduran capital Tegucigalpa, CELAC leaders said unity of purpose was needed in these economically uncertain times.
"We cannot continue walking separately when the world is reorganizing," host President Xiomara Castro said.
"The United States is redrawing its economic map without asking which people are left behind," she added.
Mexico's Claudia Sheinbaum said these were "times of profound changes in global trade."
"Today more than ever is a good time to recognize that Latin America and the Caribbean require unity and solidarity among their governments and peoples and to strengthen greater regional integration," she told the summit.
For his part, Colombian President Gustavo Petro said CELAC members "should help each other... let's not fall into the trap of solving problems alone."
Recent Stories
Islamabad United outclass Lahore Qalandars in PSL 10 opening match
Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, s ..
UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit
Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award
LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..
HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..
Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..
Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO
Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..
Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..
Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza
More Stories From World
-
Football: Italian Serie A table5 hours ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A result5 hours ago
-
Rybakina powers Kazakhstan into Billie Jean King Cup finals6 hours ago
-
McIlroy, DeChambeau charge as Rose clings to Masters lead6 hours ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga table6 hours ago
-
Tennis: Billie Jean King Cup results - update6 hours ago
-
Gaza rescuers say family of 10 killed in Israel strike6 hours ago
-
Frustrated families await news days after 221 killed in Dominican club disaster6 hours ago
-
Bomb blast outside offices of Greece rail accident company6 hours ago
-
Trump admin rejects judge's order to provide update on wrongly deported migrant7 hours ago
-
NY helicopter crash victims were celebrating birthday7 hours ago
-
Six arrested for murder of notorious Inter Milan ultra7 hours ago