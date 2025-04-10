Open Menu

Strength In Numbers: Latin America Urges Unity In Face Of Trump Tariffs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 10, 2025 | 10:50 AM

Strength in numbers: Latin America urges unity in face of Trump tariffs

Tegucigalpa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Wednesday lambasted "arbitrary" US import tariffs at a summit of Latin American leaders that urged a united front against Donald Trump's economic measures.

Lula was among 11 heads of state gathered in Honduras for a meeting of the 33-member Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC).

It was also attended by China, which is seeking to replace the United States as the main political and economic influence in the region.

"Arbitrary tariffs destabilize the international economy and raise prices," said Lula, the president of Latin America's biggest economy.

"History teaches us that trade wars have no winners," he added.

On April 5, US trading partners were slapped with a 10-percent "baseline" tariff which remains in effect despite Trump backing down Wednesday on a host of other, more onerous duties announced last week.

Trump's tariffs -- some of them suspended and altered numerous times -- threaten economic disruption for CELAC economies.

Mexico is the United States' biggest trading partner and source of much of its car imports, while Brazil is its second-biggest provider of steel.

Gathered in the Honduran capital Tegucigalpa, CELAC leaders said unity of purpose was needed in these economically uncertain times.

"We cannot continue walking separately when the world is reorganizing," host President Xiomara Castro said.

"The United States is redrawing its economic map without asking which people are left behind," she added.

Mexico's Claudia Sheinbaum said these were "times of profound changes in global trade."

"Today more than ever is a good time to recognize that Latin America and the Caribbean require unity and solidarity among their governments and peoples and to strengthen greater regional integration," she told the summit.

For his part, Colombian President Gustavo Petro said CELAC members "should help each other... let's not fall into the trap of solving problems alone."

Recent Stories

Islamabad United outclass Lahore Qalandars in PSL ..

Islamabad United outclass Lahore Qalandars in PSL 10 opening match

8 hours ago
 Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch dail ..

Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, s ..

8 hours ago
 UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy ..

UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit

10 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Custo ..

Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award

11 hours ago
 LDA governing body approves construction of six ma ..

LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..

11 hours ago
 HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular cere ..

HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi

11 hours ago
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..

11 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhab ..

Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..

11 hours ago
 Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO

Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO

12 hours ago
 Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution p ..

Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..

12 hours ago
 Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limite ..

Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..

12 hours ago
 Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on ..

Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

12 hours ago

More Stories From World