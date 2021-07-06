UrduPoint.com
Strengthening ASEAN-EAEU Cooperation To Enhance Trade With Russia - Lavrov

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 07:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2021) Moscow assumes that boosting interaction between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) will give additional dynamics to the trade between Russia and ASEAN, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

Lavrov expressed regret that the potential for Russia-ASEAN economic cooperation has not been fully discovered, but there are significant reserves.

"The coronavirus pandemic and related restrictions have negatively impacted our top ten trade figures. However, in 2021, an upward trend outlined again. We assume that boosting interaction of the Association with the Eurasian Economic Union will give it additional dynamics," he said in an interview with Indonesian newspaper Rakyat Merdeka.

"Already two ASEAN states - Vietnam and Singapore - have signed free trade agreements with the EAEU. Indonesia has started relevant work," Lavrov said.

