UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Strengthening Health Care Systems Top Priority For ICRC In Africa, Not COVID-19- President

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 12:53 PM

Strengthening Health Care Systems Top Priority for ICRC in Africa, Not COVID-19- President

The overall strengthening of health care systems in Africa is the current top priority for the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) on the continent, not COVID-19, the president of the humanitarian organization, Peter Maurer, told Sputnik in an interview

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) The overall strengthening of health care systems in Africa is the current top priority for the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) on the continent, not COVID-19, the president of the humanitarian organization, Peter Maurer, told Sputnik in an interview.

"Paradoxically, on the African continent, the direct health impact of COVID-19 has not been our top concern. COVID-19 doesn't figure in the top 10 health concerns of Africans," Maurer remarked.

According to the ICRC president, the organization's top priorities on the African continent include the overall strengthening of health care systems and supporting the economic and social recovery needed after the pandemic.

"On the African continent, the top priority is really strengthening the health care system and also contributing to community recovery, social and economic community recovery.

These are the entry points to deal with the pandemic in Africa," Maurer stated.

Other diseases, such as malaria and tuberculosis, have much higher mortality rates in Africa than the coronavirus disease, the ICRC president stated.

Since the start of the pandemic, the World Health Organization's (WHO) Regional Office for Africa has registered more than 1.9 million cases of the coronavirus disease on the continent.

According to data published by the WHO, South Africa and Morocco have registered the most positive tests with 751,024 and 288,211, respectively.

Related Topics

Africa World South Africa Morocco Top Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandars will lock horns to ..

11 minutes ago

ICRC President Says Talks With Lavrov, Murashko, D ..

2 minutes ago

Special care for cattle during smog, severe weathe ..

2 minutes ago

27 POs, 25 facilitators arrested from Kohat

2 minutes ago

Fourteen People Killed in Tanker Explosion in West ..

2 minutes ago

Political, Economic Situation Should Improve to Al ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.