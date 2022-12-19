UrduPoint.com

Strengthening Moscow-Minsk Ties Natural Response To Changing Global Situation - Lukashenko

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 19, 2022 | 08:27 PM

Strengthening Moscow-Minsk Ties Natural Response to Changing Global Situation - Lukashenko

Strengthening ties between Moscow and Minsk has become a natural response to the changing situation in the world, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Monday.

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2022) Strengthening ties between Moscow and Minsk has become a natural response to the changing situation in the world, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Monday.

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Minsk on a working visit.

The program of the visit includes talks between the Russian and Belarusian leaders in a narrow and broad format � with the participation of members of the governments of the two countries, heads of ministries and departments.

"Strengthening Belarusian-Russian ties has become a natural response to the changing situation in the world, in which we are constantly tested and checked for strength. I believe that, despite some rough edges, we still find effective responses to various challenges and threats," Lukashenko said.

Related Topics

World Moscow Russia Visit Minsk Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

CM Murad wears ranks to newly promoted police offi ..

CM Murad wears ranks to newly promoted police officers

5 minutes ago
 Five killed in Toronto area apartment shooting: po ..

Five killed in Toronto area apartment shooting: police

5 minutes ago
 Governor visits German Consulate General

Governor visits German Consulate General

5 minutes ago
 Russia-Belarus Have Good Relations, Developing on ..

Russia-Belarus Have Good Relations, Developing on Basis of Economic Cooperation ..

5 minutes ago
 UK Authorities Planning to Involve Reservists to C ..

UK Authorities Planning to Involve Reservists to Cover Strikes

14 minutes ago
 1320 megawatt coal-fired energy added to national ..

1320 megawatt coal-fired energy added to national grid

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.