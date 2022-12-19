Strengthening Moscow-Minsk Ties Natural Response to Changing Global Situation - Lukashenko

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2022) Strengthening ties between Moscow and Minsk has become a natural response to the changing situation in the world, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Monday.

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Minsk on a working visit.

The program of the visit includes talks between the Russian and Belarusian leaders in a narrow and broad format � with the participation of members of the governments of the two countries, heads of ministries and departments.

"Strengthening Belarusian-Russian ties has become a natural response to the changing situation in the world, in which we are constantly tested and checked for strength. I believe that, despite some rough edges, we still find effective responses to various challenges and threats," Lukashenko said.