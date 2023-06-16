Strengthening of Multipolar World Order Inevitable - Putin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) The multipolar world order is strengthening, and this is an inevitable process, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"The inherently ugly neo-colonial world system has ceased to exist, and the multipolar world order is being strengthened.

This is an inevitable process," Putin said during his address at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

The SPIEF is taking place from June 14-17. RIA Novosti, a part of the Rossiya Segodnya media group, is an official media partner and the host photo agency for the event.