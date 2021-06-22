Strengthening of Russian Troops to Be Response to Attempts to Destabilize Arctic -Medvedev

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2021) Strengthening of Russian troops will be an effective response to attempts to destabilize the situation in the Arctic, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Medvedev chaired a regular meeting of the Security Council's interdepartmental commission on ensuring Russia's national interests in the Arctic.

"We need to continue, naturally, the work that has been carried out in recent years, both to strengthen the grouping of Russian troops and to equip this grouping with modern types of weapons. In any case, this will be an effective response to the attempts of foreign countries to destabilize the situation in the Arctic and create conditions for anti-Russian provocations," Medvedev said.

The deputy chairman also said that foreign military presence is growing close to Russian borders.

"At the same time, there is an increase in the foreign military presence near our borders, which is aimed at containing our country. It is clear that such a policy is absolutely unacceptable, since it creates direct threats to national security and can lead to an aggravation of the situation in the region as a whole," Medvedev added.