MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday that strengthening of relations with Muslim nations was Moscow's priority as the co8untries had common views on political and social-economic issues.

Earlier in the day, Lavov attended the Russia-Islamic World strategic vision group's meeting with ambassadors of member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

"Russia ... maintains good, honest, and mutually respectful relations with the countries of the Islamic world. Their further strengthening is among the constant priorities of Russian foreign policy.

We are united by our commitment to the cultural and civilizational diversity of the peoples of the planet and their right to determine their own paths of political, social, and economic development," Lavrov said.

Lavrov added that Russia and Muslim nations advocated the formation of a more just and democratic multipolar world based on the principles of the UN Charter.

In addition, the parties also reject "the ultra-liberal values aggressively imposed by the collective West," the Russian minister noted.