UrduPoint.com

Strengthening Of Ties With Muslim Nations Remains Moscow's Priority - Lavrov

Umer Jamshaid Published March 06, 2023 | 09:00 PM

Strengthening of Ties With Muslim Nations Remains Moscow's Priority - Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday that strengthening of relations with Muslim nations was Moscow's priority as the co8untries had common views on political and social-economic issues

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday that strengthening of relations with Muslim nations was Moscow's priority as the co8untries had common views on political and social-economic issues.

Earlier in the day, Lavov attended the Russia-Islamic World strategic vision group's meeting with ambassadors of member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

"Russia ... maintains good, honest, and mutually respectful relations with the countries of the Islamic world. Their further strengthening is among the constant priorities of Russian foreign policy.

We are united by our commitment to the cultural and civilizational diversity of the peoples of the planet and their right to determine their own paths of political, social, and economic development," Lavrov said.

Lavrov added that Russia and Muslim nations advocated the formation of a more just and democratic multipolar world based on the principles of the UN Charter.

In addition, the parties also reject "the ultra-liberal values aggressively imposed by the collective West," the Russian minister noted.

Related Topics

World United Nations Moscow Russia Muslim

Recent Stories

Azerbaijani Military Shelled Car of Nagorno-Karaba ..

Azerbaijani Military Shelled Car of Nagorno-Karabakh Law Enforcement Officers - ..

2 minutes ago
 Canada's Chief of Defence Staff Wayne Eyre Visits ..

Canada's Chief of Defence Staff Wayne Eyre Visits Troops Deployed in Poland

2 minutes ago
 Indonesia landslide kills 15, dozens feared missin ..

Indonesia landslide kills 15, dozens feared missing

2 minutes ago
 University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) opens S ..

University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) opens Spring Flower, Landscape exhib ..

3 minutes ago
 National Marine Dredging Group and Abu Dhabi Chamb ..

National Marine Dredging Group and Abu Dhabi Chamber sign MoU

48 minutes ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) officials su ..

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) officials summoned for KP election date

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.