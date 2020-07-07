UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Strengthening Relations With Russia Among Priorities Of German EU Presidency - Ambassador

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 10:02 PM

Strengthening Relations With Russia Among Priorities of German EU Presidency - Ambassador

The list of key priorities for Germany that will chair the European Council for the next six months includes cooperation among EU states and partners in the fight against COVID-19 and joint efforts to overcome the pandemic crisis, as well as security issues, including international crises and strengthening EU-Russia relations, German Ambassador to Moscow Geza Andreas von Geyr said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2020) The list of key priorities for Germany that will chair the European Council for the next six months includes cooperation among EU states and partners in the fight against COVID-19 and joint efforts to overcome the pandemic crisis, as well as security issues, including international crises and strengthening EU-Russia relations, German Ambassador to Moscow Geza Andreas von Geyr said on Tuesday.

"I am pleased to present to you the priorities for the German Presidency of the EU ... They will look completely different, since the coronavirus crisis has mixed all the cards for us. I will present seven challenges to which we will try to respond as efficiently as possible during our chairmanship. The first one is the fight against coronavirus and collaboration on health," von Geyr said on the occasion of the beginning of the German presidency.

According to the diplomat, this involves not only cooperation within the EU, but also with partners of the European Union, including with Russia.

"The second task is also associated with the pandemic, it will be economic and social recovery after the crisis provoked by coronavirus ... in other words, we will deal with this crisis and the post-crisis recovery," he added.

The diplomat said that the third priority was to maintain good relations with countries that had left the EU, such as the United Kingdom. The fourth one is related to climate change issues. As part of the fifth objective, it is planned to make progress in regulating migration within the EU, von Geyr noted.

The sixth task of Germany chairing the EU Council is to continue developing relations with neighboring countries and other regions, especially with Western Balkans, Africa and China.

"Our seventh priority is international security issues ... Libya, Iran, Syria, the JCPOA [Iran nuclear deal], the middle East peace settlement ... EU-Russia relations and their strengthening," von Geyr concluded.

Germany assumed the presidency of the Council of the European Union on July 1.

Related Topics

Africa Syria Iran Moscow Russia China Nuclear German European Union Germany Progress United Kingdom Libya Middle East Turkish Lira July All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ICCROM-Sharjah launches &#039;MEDINA&#039; regiona ..

36 minutes ago

DEWA is first UAE government entity to utilise NVI ..

51 minutes ago

UAE Rulers congratulate Solomon Islands Governor G ..

1 hour ago

Emirates Mars Mission Hope Probe spacecraft encaps ..

1 hour ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 44,000 addition ..

2 hours ago

ENEC CEO inspires next generation of university st ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.