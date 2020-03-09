UrduPoint.com
Strengthening The Role Of Women Is One Of The Priorities Of The OIC – Al-Othaimeen

Mon 09th March 2020

Strengthening the Role of Women is one of the Priorities of the OIC – Al-Othaimeen

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020) On the occasion of the International Women’s Day, on 8th March 2020, the Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef Al Othaimeen, affirmed that enhancing women’s role in the development of their societies, highlighting their contributions in all spheres and enabling them to face up to all challenges and difficulties and to exercise their rights, constitutes a priority for the OIC.

The Secretary General addressed a congratulatory message to the Muslim women across the globe and to women of the world in general, with a special reference to the women living in conflict, crises or war zones. Al Othaimeen called on the international community to intensify its efforts toward alleviating the sufferings of women and children in those particular areas.

In parallel, Al Othaimeen noted that the marginalization of women and failure to integrate them in the decision-making process, constitute one of the obstacles facing women and holding them from an effective involvement in the developmental process of certain societies.

He also invited the OIC Member States to engage in increased cooperation to consolidate women’s participation in all fields.

The Secretary General indicated that the seventh session of the OIC Ministerial Conference on Women had issued a string of resolutions calling for the activation of women’s role in the settlement of conflicts and the consolidation of social peace, for the empowerment of women, politically, economically, socially, and for their protection against all forms of violence. The OIC is actively engaged, through its plan of action, in promoting women in the Member States such as to ensure equal opportunities for all women and girls in education, employment, healthcare and social protection.

The Secretary General also used of the opportunity to invite those Member States that have not, as yet, ratified the statute of the OIC Organization for the Development of Women, to do so as soon as possible so that the organization may become operational and initiate its action for theempowerment of women and the reinforcement of their capacities in the Member States.

