Strengthening ties with South Korea is one of the main priorities of Russian policy in the Asia-Pacific region, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2021) Strengthening ties with South Korea is one of the main priorities of Russian policy in the Asia-Pacific region, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"Strengthening ties with the Republic of Korea is one of our top priorities in the Asia-Pacific region. And we highly appreciate the reciprocal attitude of our Korean neighbors to develop close, partner relations with the Russian Federation," Lavrov said at a meeting with his South Korean counterpart Chung Eui-yong.

South Korean Foreign Minister, in turn, noted that Russia is an important partner of the country in the region.

"Russia is a key partner for South Korea in promoting a New Northern Policy," Chung said.

After the meeting, Lavrov noted that both countries share a high assessment of bilateral ties in the field of business and investment policy.

"We have a high assessment of the investment activity of the South Korean business in the Russian Far East.

We also welcomed the intensification of bilateral cooperation in the Arctic. Mr. Chung, expressing satisfaction with the activity of Korean business in our country, also expressed a wish that Russian business should more actively explore the market of the Republic of Korea," Lavrov added.

The New Northern Policy was established by South Korean President Moon Jae-in in 2017 with an aim to strengthen economic and political cooperation with countries to the north of Korea. President Moon also launched the Presidential Committee on Northern Economic Cooperation to engage more actively with countries in the region covered by the policy, including Russia.

The South Korean Foreign Minister is in Russia on a three-day working visit. Chung's trip marks the end of a Russian-Korean cultural exchange year, timed to the 30th anniversary of their diplomatic ties.