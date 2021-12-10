(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The United States should not forget that its "strengthening of the security" of Ukraine should not affect the security of other states, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2021) The United States should not forget that its "strengthening of the security" of Ukraine should not affect the security of other states, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday.

"Our US colleagues, trying to position themselves as a defender of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine, completely forget that strengthening the security of one state should not be carried out at the expense of other states' security," Ryabkov said at a press conference at the Rossiya Segodnya news agency.