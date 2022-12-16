UrduPoint.com

Strep A Outbreak Kills 19 Children in UK - Health Security Agency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2022) At least 16 persons under 18 have died in England of invasive Streptococcus A disease, which brings the total amount of fatalities in children in the United Kingdom this season to 19, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said.

Earlier this season, the UKHSA reported about three dead children in Wales and Northern Ireland.

"Sadly, so far this season there have been 74 deaths across all age groups in England. This figure includes 16 children under 18 in England," a statement read.

In early December, the Daily Mail reported on an antibiotic shortage in the UK amid an increase in Strep A cases and the death of several children. The main reason for the shortage was the growth of seasonal diseases.

The situation may also reportedly be exacerbated by new UKHSA guidelines requiring doctors to write a prescription if they suspect a streptococcal infection, the initial symptoms of which are similar to the common cold.

The UK Competition and Markets Authority launched an investigation into a spike in antibiotic prices amid an increase in Strep A infections. On Thursday, UK authorities placed antibiotics effective in treating Strep A infection on a list of banned exports amid a rise in the disease and reports of drug shortages.

Streptococcus A is a bacterial infection of the throat or skin that usually occurs in winter. Although most cases are mild and often go unnoticed, it can also lead to more serious illness and complications.

