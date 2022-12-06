Stress Overwhelming Americans Struggling to Get Care, Pay Hospital Bills - Poll

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2022) More than 18 million Americans said in a recent survey that they are unable to afford medicine for themselves or their families and lack access to affordable quality care, Gallup researchers said.

"Among the estimated 18 million Americans who are considered cost desperate, 92% are 'not very' or 'not at all' confident that they will have the funds to pay for treatment as they age," Gallup said in a statement accompanying the poll on Monday. "Additionally, 94% of cost desperate Americans report that healthcare prices are a daily source of stress. Similarly, cost insecure Americans report high daily healthcare-related stress and low confidence in their ability to pay for future healthcare.

Three-quarters don't have faith in their financial outlook when it comes to healthcare, and a sizable majority (62%) feel daily stress due to healthcare costs."

Meanwhile, for those who fall into the "cost secure," more than a third (36%) lack confidence in paying for care as they age, and 23 percent say healthcare costs cause daily stress.

Women and Hispanic adults fall into the category of "cost desperate" relative to their share of the US adult population. Fifty-seven percent of cost desperate Americans are women, and 25 percent are Hispanic, despite comprising 51 percent and 17 percent of the population. Sixty percent of women and 20 percent of Hispanic American adults are cost insecure.