UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Stricken: World Leaders Who Got The Virus

Sumaira FH 42 seconds ago Sat 19th December 2020 | 12:12 AM

Stricken: World leaders who got the virus

A growing number of world leaders and politicians -- most recently French President Emmanuel Macron and Slovak Prime Minister Igor Matovic -- have been infected by Covid-19, not least Donald Trump

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :A growing number of world leaders and politicians -- most recently French President Emmanuel Macron and Slovak Prime Minister Igor Matovic -- have been infected by Covid-19, not least Donald Trump.

Here is a roundup.

- Leaders infected - Matovic said Friday he had tested positive for Covid-19, a week after he attended an EU summit in Brussels.

Macron on Thursday also announced he was positive for coronavirus after having attended the same summit.

The French leader is working in isolation for the next week in an official residence outside Paris, officials said. He said he was "doing well" though he admitted his activity had slowed down because of the symptoms.

Before him, US President Trump said he had come down with it on October 2, as had his wife Melania. After a stay in a military hospital, he went back on the campaign trial, saying he was now "immune" and therefore in no pressing need of a vaccine.

On July 7, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro -- who had dismissed the virus as a "little flu" -- said he had tested positive.

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, 56, spent a week in hospital in April -- including three days in intensive care -- after falling ill.

After two weeks' convalescence, he went back to work.

- Other politicians - In early September the former Italian premier Silvio Berlusconi tested positive after returning from a holiday at his luxury villa in Sardinia.

Russia's Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin was diagnosed with coronavirus in late April, returning to his duties three weeks later.

Britain's Prince Charles, the heir to the throne, and Prince Albert II of Monaco, both tested positive in March with mild symptoms.

- Dead - Few top-rank politicians died of the virus until this month, with former French President Valery Giscard d'Estaing dying on December 2 aged 94.

Then on Sunday, Ambrose Dlamini, 52, the prime minister of the southern African kingdom of Eswatini -- previously called Swaziland -- became the first sitting leader to die.

He was followed on Wednesday by ex-Swiss president Flavio Cotti, 81, and Burundi's former head of state Pierre Buyoya on Friday.

The 71-year-old had resigning only weeks ago as the African Union's special envoy to strife-torn Mali and the Sahel.

Related Topics

Dead Prime Minister World Trump Died Wife Brussels Prince Albert Paris Mali Monaco Same Pierre Burundi Swaziland March April July September October December Sunday From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

King of Malaysia arrives in UAE

1 hour ago

UK Satellites OneWeb, Launched by Soyuz-2 From Vos ..

40 seconds ago

Facing surging Covid cases, Swiss to shutter eater ..

41 seconds ago

Pakistan&#039;s Foreign Minister visits Sheikh Zay ..

2 hours ago

Spain Puts 4 'Russian Mafia' Case Suspects Into Cu ..

49 seconds ago

UN court takes on Guyana-Venezuela border row

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.