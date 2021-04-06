Strict Lockdown in Vienna Extended Until April 18 - Kurz

A strict lockdown in Vienna and two nearby Austrian regions has been extended until April 18, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said Tuesday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) A strict lockdown in Vienna and two nearby Austrian regions has been extended until April 18, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said Tuesday.

"State governors of Vienna, Lower Austria and Burgenland have agreed in coordination with the Federal government to extend the lockdown until April 18," Kurz told a news conference.

Vienna Mayor Michael Ludwig told reporters that the situation in intensive care units (ICU) remained acute. Viennese hospitals continue to take in patients from other states who require specialized care.

The decision to extend coronavirus curbs in the three eastern states was made unanimously, Ludwig said, adding that regional authorities would consider further restrictions if the number of ICU patients does not go down "drastically" by April 18.