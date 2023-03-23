Strike Against Pension Reform Causes Kerosene Shortage at French Airports - Reports

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) The supply of kerosene to the airports in the French region of Ile-de-France is becoming critical because of a strike at an oil refining plant in the Normandy region, French broadcaster BFMTV reported on Thursday, referring to the French Ministry for Energy Transition.

The oil refining plant owned by TotalEnergies in Normandy has stopped working since the weekend, the media reported, adding that workers also stopped the delivery of aviation fuel from the plant.

The French government then issued an order demanding the resumption of the plant's work and the return of the employees to their work places, the media reported.

French government spokesperson Olivier Veran said that the government would further force employees of the refinery back to work when it is suspended because of the nationwide movement against the pension reform.

On March 16, French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne triggered an article in the country's constitution to enable the passage of the disputed pension reform without a parliamentary vote, which sparked a massive backlash in French society. French President Emmanuel Macron expressed his hope that the reform would be implemented by the end of the year.

The reform provides for an increase in the retirement age from 62 to 64. Since January, people all across France have been taking to the streets to protest against the measure.