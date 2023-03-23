UrduPoint.com

Strike Against Pension Reform Causes Kerosene Shortage At French Airports - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published March 23, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Strike Against Pension Reform Causes Kerosene Shortage at French Airports - Reports

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) The supply of kerosene to the airports in the French region of Ile-de-France is becoming critical because of a strike at an oil refining plant in the Normandy region, French broadcaster BFMTV reported on Thursday, referring to the French Ministry for Energy Transition.

The oil refining plant owned by TotalEnergies in Normandy has stopped working since the weekend, the media reported, adding that workers also stopped the delivery of aviation fuel from the plant.

The French government then issued an order demanding the resumption of the plant's work and the return of the employees to their work places, the media reported.

French government spokesperson Olivier Veran said that the government would further force employees of the refinery back to work when it is suspended because of the nationwide movement against the pension reform.

On March 16, French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne triggered an article in the country's constitution to enable the passage of the disputed pension reform without a parliamentary vote, which sparked a massive backlash in French society. French President Emmanuel Macron expressed his hope that the reform would be implemented by the end of the year.

The reform provides for an increase in the retirement age from 62 to 64. Since January, people all across France have been taking to the streets to protest against the measure.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Protest Vote France Oil January March Media All From Government

Recent Stories

Law Minister calls for Grand National dialogue to ..

Law Minister calls for Grand National dialogue to bring down political heat

5 minutes ago
 Rahul Ghandi sentenced to two years jail in Modi d ..

Rahul Ghandi sentenced to two years jail in Modi defamation case

41 minutes ago
 Emirates Golf Federation, Palms Sports sign agreem ..

Emirates Golf Federation, Palms Sports sign agreement to attract talents

1 hour ago
 ECP approached to revisit decision on Punjab elect ..

ECP approached to revisit decision on Punjab elections

1 hour ago
 Presight AI Holding to list shares on ADX on 27th ..

Presight AI Holding to list shares on ADX on 27th March

2 hours ago
 &#039;1 Billion Meals Endowment&#039; Campaign ded ..

&#039;1 Billion Meals Endowment&#039; Campaign dedicates 5 easy channels for ind ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.