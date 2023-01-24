Strike at Berlin Airport to Ground All Flights - Union

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2023) Germany's biggest services sector trade union Verdi has called for this Wednesday a daylong strike at Berlin Brandenburg Airport (BER), which will affect all passenger flights.

"Verdi expects a very high turnout for the strike. Entire air traffic to and from Berlin is expected to be affected on Wednesday," the union said in a statement.

Ground services employees will walk out for a day of industrial action after three rounds of negotiations over a pay increase failed. The trade unionists insist on an extra 500 euro ($543) a month over a 12-month period.

German daily Handelsblatt estimated that thousands of flights may be scrapped, affecting some 35,000 passengers. The airport company said on social media it expected the walkout to have "massive effects on flight operations."