TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2021) Striking workers at Borjomi mineral water factories in Georgia said on Wednesday they would continue to press their demand for higher wages and were waiting for a meeting with the company leadership.

On Tuesday, it was reported that workers at two Borjomi bottling factories went on a strike, demanding higher wages, free days and payments for overwork. According to the protesters, they held long negotiations with company IDS Borjomi Georgia to no avail, which prompted the current strike.

Meanwhile, the company argues that its workers' wages are 30-40% higher than average.

"We are waiting for a meeting with the management after which it will be known whether or not the protest will be over. Yesterday, the directors proposed raising wages, but the sum was so low, that the workers did not agree to it," one of the strikers said.

The strikers claim to have about 350 people protesting, while the company says the figure is actually 200.