Strike Grounds Hundreds of Flights at 4 German Air Hubs - Union

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2023) Hundreds of flights at four German airports were canceled Monday after the Verdi trade union called security workers out for a one-day "warning strike" to demand fair pay.

Arrivals and departures from the airports of Berlin, Bremen, Hamburg and Hanover were affected. Verdi said the "stay on the ground" strike came after years of collective bargaining with employees about extra pay for nighttime and weekend shifts.

Berlin-Brandenburg airport authority said it had to cancel over 200 flights, disrupting the travel plans of more than 27,000 passengers.

A third of the 200 landings planned for the day were also on the chopping block.

At Hamburg airport, all 123 planned departures and at least 50 of the 121 landings were canceled as of early Monday.

A warning on Hanover airport's website said that regular flights would be grounded from late Sunday until 1:30 a.m. (00:30 GMT) on Tuesday. It initially scheduled 35 departures and 34 arrivals for Monday, while Bremen airport canceled 39 flights.