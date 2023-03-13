UrduPoint.com

Strike Grounds Hundreds Of Flights At 4 German Air Hubs - Union

Sumaira FH Published March 13, 2023 | 09:54 PM

Strike Grounds Hundreds of Flights at 4 German Air Hubs - Union

Hundreds of flights at four German airports were canceled Monday after the Verdi trade union called security workers out for a one-day "warning strike" to demand fair pay.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2023) Hundreds of flights at four German airports were canceled Monday after the Verdi trade union called security workers out for a one-day "warning strike" to demand fair pay.

Arrivals and departures from the airports of Berlin, Bremen, Hamburg and Hanover were affected. Verdi said the "stay on the ground" strike came after years of collective bargaining with employees about extra pay for nighttime and weekend shifts.

Berlin-Brandenburg airport authority said it had to cancel over 200 flights, disrupting the travel plans of more than 27,000 passengers.

A third of the 200 landings planned for the day were also on the chopping block.

At Hamburg airport, all 123 planned departures and at least 50 of the 121 landings were canceled as of early Monday.

A warning on Hanover airport's website said that regular flights would be grounded from late Sunday until 1:30 a.m. (00:30 GMT) on Tuesday. It initially scheduled 35 departures and 34 arrivals for Monday, while Bremen airport canceled 39 flights.

Related Topics

German Bremen Hamburg Berlin Sunday All From Airport

Recent Stories

US, 29 African Partners Hold Military Drills for T ..

US, 29 African Partners Hold Military Drills for Tactical Special Operations - P ..

4 minutes ago
 PPP leaders sacrificed lives for country: Says Mah ..

PPP leaders sacrificed lives for country: Says Mah Jabeen

4 minutes ago
 Hasher bin Maktoum inaugurates DIHAD 2023

Hasher bin Maktoum inaugurates DIHAD 2023

13 minutes ago
 France Supports Georgia's Integration With EU - Fo ..

France Supports Georgia's Integration With EU - Foreign Minister

11 minutes ago
 US Banking Problems to Spread Abroad, Fed Must Sto ..

US Banking Problems to Spread Abroad, Fed Must Stop High Rate Policy - Ex-US Off ..

12 minutes ago
 PAK Army medical camp in Ponch examines 939 patien ..

PAK Army medical camp in Ponch examines 939 patients

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.