Strike-hit German Rail Operator Agrees To 35-hour Week
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 26, 2024 | 05:00 PM
Frankfurt, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Tuesday it had agreed with the GDL union to shorten train drivers' working week, ending a months-long row that caused strikes across the country.
"It was a difficult road," Deutsche Bahn's human resources director Martin Seiler said at a Berlin press conference. "But in the end we were able to reach an intelligent compromise."
From 2026, the standard working week will be gradually reduced from 38 hours to 35 hours by 2029 -- at full pay.
Train drivers will, however, have the option of working more if they want to, up to 40 hours per week, at 2.
7 percent more salary per additional hour.
"Our colleagues can decide for themselves which weekly working hours suit them and their lifestyle best," Seiler said.
He called it a "modern" solution that would bring "flexibility" to the profession, at a time when Germany is grappling with a shortage of skilled labour.
As part of the deal, workers will also receive a wage hike of 420 Euros ($455) per month in two stages and a one-off payment of 2,850 euros to help compensate for inflation.
