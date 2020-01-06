UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Strike Hits Mandela's Prison Museum In South Africa

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 09:57 PM

Strike hits Mandela's prison museum in South Africa

Workers at South Africa's Robben Island Museum, where Nelson Mandela was imprisoned for nearly two decades, started an open-ended strike over low pay on Monday, their union said

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :Workers at South Africa's Robben Island Museum, where Nelson Mandela was imprisoned for nearly two decades, started an open-ended strike over low pay on Monday, their union said.

South Africa's first black president spent 27 years in jail for fighting white-minority rule before he was freed in 1990.

Mandela served most of his sentence on Robben Island, off the coastal city of Cape Town. The prison is now a World Heritage site and a museum visited by more than 300,000 people per year.

"The strike is around a deadlock on salary negotiations that commenced (in) early December 2019," said a provincial head of South Africa's National education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (NEHAWU), Eric Kweleta.

Around 250 out of 500 employees took part in the work stoppage, said Kweleta, with groups picketing in front of the Nelson Mandela Gateway -- where tours begin.

Robben Island Museum has offered its workers a 6.5 percent salary rise, while NEHAWU is demanding at least a 7.5 percent increase.

"At this stage we haven't yet convened to discuss the way forward," museum spokeswoman Morongoa Ramaboa told AFP.

She said the museum's operations continued to "run normally" despite the strike.

Mandela won a sweeping victory in South Africa's first fully democratic election in 1994 -- marking the end of the apartheid regime.

He served as president until 1999 and has remained an iconic figure, fighting social injustice until his death in 2013.

Related Topics

Election Africa World Education Nelson Mandela Jail Tours Cape Town South Africa SITE December 2019

Recent Stories

Samsung is turning “Lite” this year

18 minutes ago

Christian community an essential part of our socia ..

48 minutes ago

Riyadh hosts Red Sea, Gulf of Aden states council ..

1 hour ago

UAE welcomes establishment of Council of Arab and ..

1 hour ago

Kuwait Refutes Reports Alleging US Drone That Kill ..

3 minutes ago

Russian Lawmakers Slam Ukrainian Idea to Install M ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.