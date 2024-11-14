Strike hits south Beirut after Israel evacuation warning: AFPTV

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) An air strike hit the southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital Thursday after an Israeli warning to evacuate parts of the Hezbollah bastion, AFPTV images showed.

A plume of grey smoke rose over the area after the latest strike since Israel sharply intensified its campaign against the Iran-backed militant group in September.

Shortly before the strike, Israel had issued a warning to residents to evacuate their homes.

"You are located near Hezbollah facilities and interests against which the (Israeli military) will operate shortly," army spokesman Avichay Adraee said in a post on X that included a map identifying buildings in the Shouaifat al-Omrousiya and Ghobeiry areas.