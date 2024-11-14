Strike Hits South Beirut After Israel Evacuation Warning: AFPTV
Muhammad Irfan Published November 14, 2024 | 01:00 PM
Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) An air strike hit the southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital Thursday after an Israeli warning to evacuate parts of the Hezbollah bastion, AFPTV images showed.
A plume of grey smoke rose over the area after the latest strike since Israel sharply intensified its campaign against the Iran-backed militant group in September.
Shortly before the strike, Israel had issued a warning to residents to evacuate their homes.
"You are located near Hezbollah facilities and interests against which the (Israeli military) will operate shortly," army spokesman Avichay Adraee said in a post on X that included a map identifying buildings in the Shouaifat al-Omrousiya and Ghobeiry areas.
Recent Stories
Massive Crowds Flock to Sharjah Book Fair 2024 for Books, Authors, and Publisher ..
Poetry and Passion Shine at Sharjah Book Fair with Khalid Masood Khan & Ahmed Sa ..
Sharjah International Book Fair Showcases Shah Waliullah’s 18th-Century Insigh ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2024
NDMA hosts critical panel discussion on gender-based violence, sexual health at ..
Ahsan urges PTI to avoid halting economic progress through public meeting
McIlroy aims for glory on happy hunting ground in Dubai
Markets stall, inflation and bitcoin rise amid Trump fears
No one allowed disrupting law and order under pretense of protest: Advisor
US vows 'firm' response to N.Korea deployment in Ukraine conflict
Plan of Action chalked out for reducing HIV/AIDS prevalence in KP
More Stories From World
-
Thousands flee as Typhoon Usagi hits north of Philippines1 minute ago
-
Thousands flee as Typhoon Usagi hits north of Philippines1 minute ago
-
Greece's ambitious 'smart city' by the sea takes shape31 minutes ago
-
Massive Crowds Flock to Sharjah Book Fair 2024 for Books, Authors, and Publishers33 minutes ago
-
Poetry and Passion Shine at Sharjah Book Fair with Khalid Masood Khan & Ahmed Saeed33 minutes ago
-
Sharjah International Book Fair Showcases Shah Waliullah’s 18th-Century Insights on Cosmic Evoluti ..33 minutes ago
-
Critics quiet as Gabon to vote on junta-backed constitution41 minutes ago
-
As Trump returns, African exporters torn between hope and horror41 minutes ago
-
China, Pakistan launch new BRI joint laboratory to tackle health & food safety challenges51 minutes ago
-
Somber swan song for Biden in South America2 hours ago
-
'Interior Chinatown' satirizes Asian roles in Hollywood... and beyond screen2 hours ago
-
Trump picks divisive ally to lead Justice Department2 hours ago