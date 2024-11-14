Open Menu

Strike Hits South Beirut After Israel Evacuation Warning: AFPTV

Muhammad Irfan Published November 14, 2024 | 01:00 PM

Strike hits south Beirut after Israel evacuation warning: AFPTV

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) An air strike hit the southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital Thursday after an Israeli warning to evacuate parts of the Hezbollah bastion, AFPTV images showed.

A plume of grey smoke rose over the area after the latest strike since Israel sharply intensified its campaign against the Iran-backed militant group in September.

Shortly before the strike, Israel had issued a warning to residents to evacuate their homes.

"You are located near Hezbollah facilities and interests against which the (Israeli military) will operate shortly," army spokesman Avichay Adraee said in a post on X that included a map identifying buildings in the Shouaifat al-Omrousiya and Ghobeiry areas.

Related Topics

Army Israel September Post

Recent Stories

Massive Crowds Flock to Sharjah Book Fair 2024 for ..

Massive Crowds Flock to Sharjah Book Fair 2024 for Books, Authors, and Publisher ..

33 minutes ago
 Poetry and Passion Shine at Sharjah Book Fair with ..

Poetry and Passion Shine at Sharjah Book Fair with Khalid Masood Khan & Ahmed Sa ..

33 minutes ago
 Sharjah International Book Fair Showcases Shah Wal ..

Sharjah International Book Fair Showcases Shah Waliullah’s 18th-Century Insigh ..

33 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 November 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2024

4 hours ago
 NDMA hosts critical panel discussion on gender-bas ..

NDMA hosts critical panel discussion on gender-based violence, sexual health at ..

13 hours ago
Ahsan urges PTI to avoid halting economic progress ..

Ahsan urges PTI to avoid halting economic progress through public meeting

13 hours ago
 McIlroy aims for glory on happy hunting ground in ..

McIlroy aims for glory on happy hunting ground in Dubai

13 hours ago
 Markets stall, inflation and bitcoin rise amid Tru ..

Markets stall, inflation and bitcoin rise amid Trump fears

13 hours ago
 No one allowed disrupting law and order under pret ..

No one allowed disrupting law and order under pretense of protest: Advisor

14 hours ago
 US vows 'firm' response to N.Korea deployment in U ..

US vows 'firm' response to N.Korea deployment in Ukraine conflict

14 hours ago
 Plan of Action chalked out for reducing HIV/AIDS p ..

Plan of Action chalked out for reducing HIV/AIDS prevalence in KP

14 hours ago

More Stories From World