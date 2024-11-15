Strike Hits South Beirut Suburbs After Israeli Evacuation Call: AFPTV
Faizan Hashmi Published November 15, 2024 | 11:10 AM
Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) A strike hit Beirut's southern suburbs after the Israeli military called for people in the area to evacuate, AFPTV showed Friday, airing images of fires and smoke.
The evacuation order posted on X by Israeli army spokesman Avichay Adraee warned residents "near facilities and interests affiliated with Hezbollah" to move out, warning of imminent strikes.
"All residents in the southern suburb area, specifically ... in the Ghobeiry area, you are located near facilities and interests affiliated with Hezbollah," Adraee said in his post.
"For your safety and the safety of your family members, you must evacuate these buildings and those adjacent to them immediately.
"
His post on the social media platform included maps identifying buildings in the area near Bustan High school.
Repeated Israeli air strikes on south Beirut have led to a mass exodus of civilians, although some return during the day to check on their homes and businesses.
On Thursday, the Israeli military said it had struck around 30 targets in the southern suburbs over the past 48 hours.
Lebanese authorities say that more than 3,360 people have been killed since October last year when Hezbollah and Israel began engaging in cross-border clashes in the wake of the deadly attacks by its Gaza-based ally Hamas.
