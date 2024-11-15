Open Menu

Strike Hits South Beirut Suburbs After Israeli Evacuation Call: AFPTV

Faizan Hashmi Published November 15, 2024 | 11:10 AM

Strike hits south Beirut suburbs after Israeli evacuation call: AFPTV

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) A strike hit Beirut's southern suburbs after the Israeli military called for people in the area to evacuate, AFPTV showed Friday, airing images of fires and smoke.

The evacuation order posted on X by Israeli army spokesman Avichay Adraee warned residents "near facilities and interests affiliated with Hezbollah" to move out, warning of imminent strikes.

"All residents in the southern suburb area, specifically ... in the Ghobeiry area, you are located near facilities and interests affiliated with Hezbollah," Adraee said in his post.

"For your safety and the safety of your family members, you must evacuate these buildings and those adjacent to them immediately.

"

His post on the social media platform included maps identifying buildings in the area near Bustan High school.

Repeated Israeli air strikes on south Beirut have led to a mass exodus of civilians, although some return during the day to check on their homes and businesses.

On Thursday, the Israeli military said it had struck around 30 targets in the southern suburbs over the past 48 hours.

Lebanese authorities say that more than 3,360 people have been killed since October last year when Hezbollah and Israel began engaging in cross-border clashes in the wake of the deadly attacks by its Gaza-based ally Hamas.

Related Topics

Army Israel Social Media Beirut October Post Family All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 November 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 November 2024

2 hours ago
 Ranieri comes out of retirement to lead hometown c ..

Ranieri comes out of retirement to lead hometown club Roma

11 hours ago
 Rescue 1122, Muslim Hands collectively hosts capac ..

Rescue 1122, Muslim Hands collectively hosts capacity-building training workshop

11 hours ago
 PMD forecast rain for various parts of country

PMD forecast rain for various parts of country

11 hours ago
 England recall Steward and Van Poortvliet for Sout ..

England recall Steward and Van Poortvliet for South Africa Test

11 hours ago
Wafaqi Mohtasib’s Advisor to hold Khuli Katcheri ..

Wafaqi Mohtasib’s Advisor to hold Khuli Katcheri in Azad Kashmir on Nov 15

11 hours ago
 Rana warns PTI to avoid creating unrest through pu ..

Rana warns PTI to avoid creating unrest through public meeting

11 hours ago
 International Day for the Prevention of Fight aga ..

International Day for the Prevention of Fight against All Forms of Transnationa ..

11 hours ago
 VAT fraud ring broken in Europe, 520 mn euros seiz ..

VAT fraud ring broken in Europe, 520 mn euros seized: Italian prosecutors

11 hours ago
 athletics trials for Quaid-e-Azam inter-provincial ..

Athletics trials for Quaid-e-Azam inter-provincial games underway

11 hours ago
 Legal migration to OECD reaches new record in 2023

Legal migration to OECD reaches new record in 2023

11 hours ago

More Stories From World