Strike in Gaza, protests in West Bank in response to Bahrain conference

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A large strike in the Gaza Strip has been launched and protests will continue in the West Bank on Tuesday, against the start of a workshop organized by the United States in Manama, the capital of Bahrain, under the title "Peace to Prosperity

GAZA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 25th Jun, 2019 ):A large strike in the Gaza Strip has been launched and protests will continue in the West Bank on Tuesday, against the start of a workshop organized by the United States in Manama, the capital of Bahrain, under the title "Peace to Prosperity".

Official and private institutions, including banks, and most of shops in the Gaza Strip were closed at the invitation of the Palestinian factions, which also called for demonstrations and conferences in order to protest against the workshop in Bahrain.

Large banners were hanged in various parts of the Gaza Strip against the workshop and the plan that is being prepared to solve the Palestinian-Israeli conflict known as the "Deal of the Century" by the United States.

The West Bank cities are due to witness demonstrations for the second day in a row against the workshop and the "Deal of the Century" called for by Fatah and Palestinian factions.

The Secretary General of the PLO Executive Committee, Saeb Erekat, said that the only way to achieve peace and prosperity lies in the embodiment of the sovereignty of the free Palestinian state on its land, and realizing the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people to self-determination and independence, in accordance with UN Resolution 194.

"The achievement of freedom and justice goes through the implementation of United Nations resolutions and international law, not through recognition of the illegal de facto measures imposed by the occupation on the ground," Erekat said in a statement.

Erekat added that the Palestinian official decision will not accept a compromise on a just and lasting political solution, stressing that "any plan that includes elements which seek to end the Palestinian issue and cancel the existence of its people will be rejected by the Palestinians and will not be negotiable." "The U.S. administration defends its unilateral and illegal decisions and supports the colonial settlement project in order to consolidate the Israeli occupation of Palestine," he said.

On Tuesday, the workshop is to be launched by the United States to carry out the economic aspect of the U.S. peace deal.

The workshop will be attended by 39 countries and regions, including the host country Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, the UAE and Morocco.

The Palestinian Authority has boycotted the workshop and the United States has decided not to involve Israeli officials.