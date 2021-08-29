Strike In Kabul Carried Out By United States - Reports
Sun 29th August 2021 | 07:00 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2021) The United States is responsible for the most recent bombing in Kabul, Reuters reported on Sunday, citing two US officials.
An explosion occurred in the Afghan capital earlier on Sunday. A local police source told Sputnik that a rocket landed on a residential building near the Kabul airport.
The blast reportedly killed one child and injured three people.