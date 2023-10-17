Strike-induced economic loss of U.S. auto industry snowballing

CHICAGO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) As the United Auto Workers (UAW) strike against the Big Three U.S. automakers entered the 22nd day, the economic loss that the U.S. auto industry has hence incurred is snowballing.

A new assessment by Michigan-based Anderson Economic Group LLC shows that the strike has led to 359 million Dollar direct wage losses to original equipment manufacturers; 3.45 billion dollar losses to the Big Three; 2.67 billion dollar losses in wages and earnings for the suppliers; and 1.21 billion dollar losses to dealers, customers and others.

In all, the strike has cost the auto industry 7.

7 billion Dollars by the fourth week of the work stoppage.

In a rare move, Ford Motor Co. Executive Chairman Bill Ford on Monday called on the union to make a deal and end the strike that is threatening not only the future of the automaker but of the American automotive industry, local media reported.

The union unexpectedly expanded the strike to Ford's most profitable plant in Kentucky that brings in 25 billion dollars in annual revenue, or one-sixth of its global automotive revenue Wednesday. On the following day, Ford said it has reached the limit of what it can offer to the UAW.