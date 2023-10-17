Open Menu

Strike-induced Economic Loss Of U.S. Auto Industry Snowballing

Sumaira FH Published October 17, 2023 | 12:30 PM

Strike-induced economic loss of U.S. auto industry snowballing

CHICAGO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) As the United Auto Workers (UAW) strike against the Big Three U.S. automakers entered the 22nd day, the economic loss that the U.S. auto industry has hence incurred is snowballing.

A new assessment by Michigan-based Anderson Economic Group LLC shows that the strike has led to 359 million Dollar direct wage losses to original equipment manufacturers; 3.45 billion dollar losses to the Big Three; 2.67 billion dollar losses in wages and earnings for the suppliers; and 1.21 billion dollar losses to dealers, customers and others.

In all, the strike has cost the auto industry 7.

7 billion Dollars by the fourth week of the work stoppage.

In a rare move, Ford Motor Co. Executive Chairman Bill Ford on Monday called on the union to make a deal and end the strike that is threatening not only the future of the automaker but of the American automotive industry, local media reported.

The union unexpectedly expanded the strike to Ford's most profitable plant in Kentucky that brings in 25 billion dollars in annual revenue, or one-sixth of its global automotive revenue Wednesday. On the following day, Ford said it has reached the limit of what it can offer to the UAW.

Related Topics

Dollar Big Three Anderson Media All Industry Ford (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

GULFNAV announces net profit of AED35 million for ..

GULFNAV announces net profit of AED35 million for M9 2023

2 minutes ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 15 South Africa Vs. N ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 15 South Africa Vs. Netherlands, Live Score, Histor ..

7 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 October 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 October 2023

4 hours ago
 Farrukh quits PTI in response to his conscience, s ..

Farrukh quits PTI in response to his conscience, says Pakistan Muslim League-Naw ..

13 hours ago
 UAE and Pakistan to expand bilateral cooperation i ..

UAE and Pakistan to expand bilateral cooperation in Information Technology speci ..

13 hours ago
Inauguration of Pakistan Pavilion at GITEX Global ..

Inauguration of Pakistan Pavilion at GITEX Global at World Trade Centre Dubai

13 hours ago
 Pakistan has immense investment potential that req ..

Pakistan has immense investment potential that requires more projection: Secreta ..

13 hours ago
 Eight including woman, children injured in blast

Eight including woman, children injured in blast

13 hours ago
 BDA providing one-window operation facility to ind ..

BDA providing one-window operation facility to industrialist for latest ship bre ..

13 hours ago
 Musadik accuses PTI chief of pursuing 'politics of ..

Musadik accuses PTI chief of pursuing 'politics of chaos'

13 hours ago
 Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anw ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq condoles Ghani Noor' ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From World