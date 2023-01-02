UrduPoint.com

Strike Kills 63 Russian Troops In Eastern Ukraine: Moscow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 02, 2023 | 09:06 PM

Strike kills 63 Russian troops in eastern Ukraine: Moscow

Sixty-three Russian troops were killed in eastern Ukraine as Kyiv forces struck a camp using US-supplied Himars systems, the Russian defence ministry announced on Monday

Without claiming the strike, Ukraine's military said the death toll from a strike in the town of Makiivka in the Moscow-controlled part of the eastern region of Donetsk was much higher.

Without claiming the strike, Ukraine's military said the death toll from a strike in the town of Makiivka in the Moscow-controlled part of the eastern region of Donetsk was much higher.

"As a result of a strike by four missiles with a high-explosive warhead on a temporary deployment point, 63 Russian servicemen were killed," the defence ministry said in a statement.

"All the necessary assistance and support will be provided to the relatives and loved ones of the deceased servicemen," the defence ministry said.

The defence ministry did not say when the strike took place, but Ukrainian forces are believed to have struck as Russian troops rang in the New Year.

