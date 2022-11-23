UrduPoint.com

Strike Kills Ukraine Newborn And Hits Kyiv Infrastructure

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 23, 2022 | 10:32 PM

Kyiv, Ukraine, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :Russian strikes killed a newborn baby at a maternity ward in southern Ukraine and targeted energy infrastructure in the capital Kyiv on Wednesday, the latest in a series of systematic attacks that has caused nationwide blackouts.

The European Parliament meanwhile recognised Russia as a "state sponsor of terrorism" over its nine-month invasion of Ukraine and urged the 27-nation EU to follow suit.

Ukrainian emergency services said the Russian rockets smashed into a hospital in Vilniansk, a town in the southern Zaporizhzhia region, that houses Europe's largest nuclear power plant under Russian control.

President Volodymyr Zelensky denounced the strikes as Russian "terror and murder".

Emergency service workers were shown in official footage wearing protective helmets with head lamps attached trying to dig out a man trapped waist-deep from rubble.

"The two-storey building of the maternity ward was destroyed," the emergency services said in a statement, adding that there was a woman, baby and doctor in the building at the time of the attack.

"The baby.

.. died. The woman and doctor were rescued from the rubble," they added. Nobody else was trapped under the debris.

"Grief fills our hearts," said Oleksandr Starukh, the head of the Zaporizhzhia region.

The strikes are only the latest to hit Ukrainian medical facilities since Russia invaded on February 24.

The World Health Organisation has warned that recent systematic attacks on the energy grid are causing severe disruptions at Ukrainian hospitals.

An infamous attack last March on a hospital in the war-battered coastal city of Mariupol left at least three dead in an attack widely condemned by Ukraine and its allies and that Moscow insisted was "staged".

Russian strikes were also targeting the Ukrainian capital Kyiv Wednesday, with the city's mayor Vitali Klitschko saying important infrastructure had been hit.

"The enemy is launching missile strikes on critical infrastructure in Kyiv city. Stay in shelters until the air alert ends," Kyiv city administration said on social media.

The western city of Lviv was also left without power after being targeted by strikes, the mayor said.

