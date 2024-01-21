Strike On Busy Market Kills 25 In Russian-held Donetsk
Muhammad Irfan Published January 21, 2024 | 09:00 PM
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2024) A strike on a crowded market in the Russian-occupied city of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine left at least 25 people dead and 20 wounded on Sunday, Moscow-backed officials said.
Both Moscow and Kyiv have accused each other of a sharp escalation in attacks on civilian areas in the past two months.
Shattered storefronts and broken glass could be seen in videos shared by Russian state media, along with what appeared to be bodies lying on the ground nearby.
"At the moment, information about 25 dead has been confirmed.
At least 20 more people have been injured," said Denis Pushilin, head of the region's Russian-controlled administration.
He blamed Ukraine for the strike, calling it a "horrific" attack on a civilian area.
Ukraine did not immediately comment, and AFP was not able to immediately verify the circumstances of the attack.
Officials said the strike hit a southwestern suburb of the city, less than 15 kilometres (nine miles) from the eastern front.
