Strike on busy market kills dozens in Russian-held Donetsk

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) Artillery shells struck a suburb of the Russian-occupied city of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine Sunday, killing at least 27 people, including many at a crowded market, Moscow-backed officials said.

Both Russia and Ukraine have accused each other of a sharp escalation in attacks on civilian areas over the past two months.

Shattered storefronts and broken glass could be seen in videos shared by Russian state media, along with what appeared to be bodies lying on the ground nearby.

Officials said the shelling hit a southwestern suburb of the city called Tekstilshchik, less than 15 kilometres (nine miles) from the frontline.

"Twenty-seven civilians were killed and another 25 people were injured of varying severity, among them two teenagers," said Denis Pushilin, head of the region's Russian-controlled administration.

He blamed Ukraine for the attack, calling it a "horrific" artillery strike on a civilian area.

Ukrainian shelling of a separate neighbourhood in the city killed one other person, bringing the total number of dead across Donetsk to 28, Pushilin said.

AFP was not able to immediately verify the circumstances of the attack.