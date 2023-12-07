Open Menu

Strike On Journalists In Lebanon: Why AFP Probe Points To An Israeli Tank Shell

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 07, 2023 | 06:22 PM

An investigation by Agence France-Presse into the strike in southern Lebanon on October 13 that killed a Reuters journalist and injured six others, including two from AFP, points to a tank shell only used by the Israeli army in this high-tension border region

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023)

Two strikes hit the group of journalists in quick succession as they were working near the border village of Alma al-Shaab in an area that sees the Israeli army and armed Lebanese and Palestinian groups engaged in near-daily clashes.

Issam Abdallah, 37, was killed instantly. The other journalists present - two other Reuters journalists, two from Al Jazeera, and two from AFP - were all injured. AFP photographer Christina Assi, 28, was seriously wounded, later had a leg amputated and is still in hospital.

AFP jointly conducted a seven-week investigation with Airwars, an NGO that investigates attacks on civilians in conflict situations, based on evidence gathered from expert munitions analysis, satellite images, witness testimonies and video recordings filmed before and during the attack.

Its evidence points to an 120-mm fin-stabilised Israeli-made tank round, which is only used by the Israeli army in the high-tension border region.

The probe indicates that the strikes came from the southeast near the Israeli village of Jordeikh where Israeli tanks were operating. The nature of the strikes and lack of military activity in the vicinity of the journalists, combined with Israeli aerial surveillance resources, indicate it was a deliberate and targeted attack.

