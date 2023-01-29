Strike on Railway Bridge in Melitopol Kills 2 People, Injures 7 Others - Official

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2023) Two people died and seven others were wounded as a result of a missile strike on a railway bridge in Melitopol, Vladimir Rogov, a member of the Zaporizhzhia regional administration's main council, said on Sunday.

"A total of nine people were affected. Now we are aware of two killed and seven injured. The data is being specified and updated," Rogov said on Telegram.

According to preliminary data, the strike involved three HIMARS missiles, one of which was shot down.