Strike on Railway Bridge in Melitopol Kills 5 People, Injures 4 Others - Official

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2023) Five people died and four others were wounded as a result of a missile strike on a railway bridge in Melitopol, Vladimir Rogov, a member of the Zaporizhzhia regional administration's main council, said on Sunday.

"Five people were killed, four people were wounded, two of them are in serious condition," Rogov said on Telegram.

According to preliminary data, the strike involved three HIMARS missiles, one of which was shot down.

The head of the Zaporizhzhia regional administration, Yevgeny Balitsky, noted that repair work was being carried out on the bridge at the time of the shelling.

Balitsky also expressed his deep condolences to the families of the victims, noting that the authorities would provide assistance to the relatives of those dead and injured.

The Ukrainian authorities deliberately targeted the bridge, a civilian facility, committing yet another crime against civilians, Balitsky added.

Earlier in the day, immediately after the incident, Rogov said that two people had been killed and seven injured.