Strike Shows Challenge To Boeing 'reset' Of Labor Relations
Published September 20, 2024
Portland, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) In his first day at Boeing, Kelly Ortberg visited the factory floor to speak with workers on the 737 MAX program, part of the new CEO's effort to "reset" labor relations.
But as a strike of Boeing's 33,000 Seattle-area workers enters its second week, Ortberg is quickly discovering the challenges involved in realizing that goal.
Members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers District 751 voted overwhelmingly on September 12 to reject a new contract, walking out hours later in a stoppage that has shuttered assembly plants for the 737 MAX and 777.
Chief among the workers demands is a wage hike of 40 percent, much above the 25 percent increase touted by Boeing, a figure workers view as misleading because the deal would also eliminate an annual bonus.
Union members complain of more than a decade of near stagnant pay, a problem exacerbated by the consumer inflation of recent years and by the elevated living costs in the Seattle region, a growing tech hub.
The union also wants Boeing to reinstate a pension and strengthen a pledge to build the next new plane in the Puget Sound region beyond the four-year life of the contract.
Ortberg "was in a tough position coming in," Jon Holden, head of the IAM's Seattle district, told reporters at a September 12 news conference.
The strike isn't a reflection of "(Ortberg) or the relationship," Holden said.
"It's really what has happened to our members at the Boeing company by leadership of this company for close to 20 years."
