Strikes hit Gaza as Egyptian TV says truce talks to resume

Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) Deadly airstrikes pounded the Gaza Strip overnight as talks towards a truce between Israel and Hamas were set to resume in Cairo Sunday, according to Egyptian state television.

Heavy fighting raged on in the besieged Palestinian territory, including around several hospitals, in the nearly six-month-old war sparked on October 7.

As an Israel siege amid the war has deepened the humanitarian crisis, an aid delivery inside Gaza descended into deadly chaos on Saturday with shots fired and a stampede.

At least five people died, according to a Red Crescent paramedic, while the Israeli army said it had "no record of the incident described".

Witnesses told AFP that shots were fired, both by Gazans overseeing the delivery and Israeli troops nearby, and that panicked lorry drivers sped off and hit several people.

To help alleviate the suffering of Gaza's 2.4 million people, another aid ship was sailing from the Mediterranean island-nation of Cyprus to bring 400 tonnes of food relief, as part of a small flotilla.

Foreign powers have ramped up aid airdrops, although UN agencies and charities warn this falls far short of the dire need. Several people have died in stampedes or drowned trying to retrieve packages from the sea.

At least 75 people were killed overnight in new Israeli bombardment and ground combat, most of them women and children, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-ruled territory.

The fighting has raged on unabated despite a UN Security Council resolution last Monday that demanded an "immediate ceasefire" and the release of all hostages held by militants.

Tensions have risen over the spiralling civilian death toll between Israel and its chief backer the United States, especially over Israeli threats to push ground forces into Gaza's crowded far-southern city of Rafah.

Washington has nonetheless approved billions of Dollars worth of bombs and fighter jets for Israel in recent days, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing unnamed officials.