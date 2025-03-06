Strikes Hit Lufthansa Profits, Olympics Dent Air France
Sumaira FH Published March 06, 2025 | 02:10 PM
Frankfurt, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) German airline giant Lufthansa said Thursday its 2024 profits dived during a turbulent year marked by strikes, rising costs and delays in aircraft deliveries, but vowed a turnaround plan will boost earnings this year.
European rival Air France-KLM also reported a big drop in its annual net income as some tourists avoided Paris during the Olympic Games last summer.
Lufthansa reported a net profit of 1.38 billion Euros ($1.49 billion) last year, down 18 percent from 2023. Revenue rose slightly to 37.6 billion euros.
"Strikes weighed on the passenger airlines," Lufthansa said in a statement.
It also pointed to problems caused by "significantly higher costs, especially in Germany" as well as "further delays in aircraft deliveries".
The result was nevertheless better than a forecast of just over one billion euros by analysts surveyed by the financial data firm FactSet.
It came after a two-year streak of improving earnings for one of Europe's biggest aviation groups, whose carriers include Lufthansa, Eurowings, Austrian, Swiss and Brussels Airlines.
Like other airline groups, Lufthansa was hit hard when the Covid pandemic shut down global air travel and it had to be bailed out by the German government in 2020.
It recorded two years of losses before flying strongly back into profit as demand roared back when lockdowns were lifted.
Air France-KLM said its net profit fell almost threefold to 317 million euros from 934 million in 2023 due to the Olympics effect.
Its revenue rose 4.8 percent to 31.5 billion euros.
The Franco-Dutch group said the Paris Olympic Games cost the company 200 million euros in lost revenue as tourists decided to avoid the capital, plus 50 million euros in staff bonuses.
Other factors included rising costs and a strong Dollar.
