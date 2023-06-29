Strikes in Idlib De-Escalation Zone Hit Positions of Illegal Militants - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2023) High-precision strikes were carried out against illegal armed formations in the Idlib de-escalation zone, command post and ammunition depot were destroyed, 18 militants were eliminated, Rear Adm. Oleg Gurinov, the deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said on Wednesday.

"In order to stop the ongoing attempts of illegal armed groups from the Idlib de-escalation zone using UAVs to attack settlements located on the territory controlled by the authorities of the Syrian Arab Republic in the provinces of Idlib and Latakia, high-strikes were carried out on June 27 against militant targets in the Sarjah area in the Idlib de-escalation zone," Gurinov told a briefing, adding that as a result of the strikes a command center, a warehouse with weapons and ammunition were destroyed, and 18 militants were eliminated.

The Center for the Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria calls on illegal armed groups to stop shelling the positions of the Syrian government forces and civilian infrastructure facilities, otherwise other precision air strikes will follow, the official added.