UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Strikes In Paris Airports Over New Pay System End, Disruptions Possible Til Monday

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 11:00 PM

Strikes in Paris Airports Over New Pay System End, Disruptions Possible Til Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2021) Strikes in Parisian airports Charles De Gaulle (CDG) and Orly over a new remuneration system have come to an end, though disruptions are still possible until Monday, the management said on Friday.

Demonstrations started on Friday morning in two Paris airports, as the staff protested against new work contracts which would lead to salary and bonus cuts.

About 400 employees blocked access to police stations in the CDG airport, as well as roads to the Orly airport, local broadcaster BFM Paris reported.

"End of protests at Paris-#CDG and Paris-#Orly. Disruptions remain possible until Monday 5 July," Paris Aeroport wrote on Twitter.

Secretary General of Paris Aeroport Trade Union, Garssine Laurent, said on Twitter that negotiations between the union and the management of airports are now suspended and will be resumed on Monday morning.

Related Topics

Police Twitter Paris Lead July Airport

Recent Stories

Brazil prosecutors to probe claims against Bolsona ..

21 minutes ago

Another two police officials suspended in minor gi ..

21 minutes ago

COVID-19 cases recorded increase in GB

21 minutes ago

Senate body on Cabinet Secretariat meets

21 minutes ago

Laporta says Barcelona talks with Messi 'progressi ..

27 minutes ago

Boeing 737 cargo jet makes emergency landing off H ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.