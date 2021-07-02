Strikes in Paris Airports Over New Pay System End, Disruptions Possible Til Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2021) Strikes in Parisian airports Charles De Gaulle (CDG) and Orly over a new remuneration system have come to an end, though disruptions are still possible until Monday, the management said on Friday.

Demonstrations started on Friday morning in two Paris airports, as the staff protested against new work contracts which would lead to salary and bonus cuts.

About 400 employees blocked access to police stations in the CDG airport, as well as roads to the Orly airport, local broadcaster BFM Paris reported.

"End of protests at Paris-#CDG and Paris-#Orly. Disruptions remain possible until Monday 5 July," Paris Aeroport wrote on Twitter.

Secretary General of Paris Aeroport Trade Union, Garssine Laurent, said on Twitter that negotiations between the union and the management of airports are now suspended and will be resumed on Monday morning.