Strikes Kill 6 In Strategic Mali Town Of Kidal: Witnesses

Muhammad Irfan Published November 07, 2023 | 06:34 PM

Bamako, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) Strikes on the strategic Malian town of Kidal on Tuesday killed at least six people, including children, witnesses and residents said, attributing the strikes to Mali's army.

"There were several strikes this morning," a health worker said on condition of anonymity.

"There were six deaths including three children."

Other witnesses reported a higher death toll in the northern town, a stronghold of Tuareg-dominated rebel groups and a major sovereignty issue for Mali's junta-led government.

Some witnesses described air strikes while one cited drones, but few details were provided.

More Stories From World